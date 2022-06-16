Short Interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Increases By 38.7%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,402. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96. Robert Half International has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

