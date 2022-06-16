Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Rises By 53.8%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ROSS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,116. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

