Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Increases By 28.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,621,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 2,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGSVF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 222,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

