Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Decreases By 21.5%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCWW opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

