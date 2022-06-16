Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Rises By 53.5%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tredegar has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

