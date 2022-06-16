Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Increases By 29.3%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TrueBlue stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 11,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,084. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

