Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Drops By 32.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on USEG. StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

