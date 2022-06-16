Short Interest in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declines By 21.0%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. 226,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

