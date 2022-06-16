Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Rises By 53.1%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEED stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 44,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.