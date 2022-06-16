Short Interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Drops By 19.8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 3,554,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,969. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.