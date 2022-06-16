Siena Capital LLC Buys Shares of 72,656 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 439,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

