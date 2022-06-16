Siena Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.04. 117,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,846. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

