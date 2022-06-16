Siena Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

USB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 213,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.69 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

