Siena Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 357,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

