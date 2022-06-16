Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Get Sienna Resources alerts:

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.