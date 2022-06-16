SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,915. The company has a market cap of $821.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

