SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.00. 8,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 320,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.95.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,700. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

