SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,332 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of SilverCrest Metals worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.