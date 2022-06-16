SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 10%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 2,815,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,726,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market capitalization of £15.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

