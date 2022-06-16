Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 223,493 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 1,199,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,940,721. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

