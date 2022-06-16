Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 48,119 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 7,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

