Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,200,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

