Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

SPLG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 237,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

