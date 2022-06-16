Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.99. 16,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.