Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.99. 16,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)
