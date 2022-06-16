SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 678,552 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

