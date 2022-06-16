Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.