Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.20

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 2059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $60,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.