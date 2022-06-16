SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,651,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 19,354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,711.4 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

