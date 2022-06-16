Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,721.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Skycoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $14,721.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

