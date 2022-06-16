SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 484,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,909. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $776.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.