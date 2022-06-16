SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 484,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,909. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $776.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

