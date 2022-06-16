Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 21,878,459 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.43.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
