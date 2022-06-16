Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in May

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
SNGX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,069. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 121.28% and a negative net margin of 1,710.71%. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Soligenix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
