Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in May

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

SNGX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,069. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 121.28% and a negative net margin of 1,710.71%. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

