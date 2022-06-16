SORA Validator Token Reaches Market Cap of $27,269.60 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $27,269.60 and $6,163.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,008.92 or 1.00010844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00030791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

