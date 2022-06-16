SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

SPTN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. 16,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,102. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $219,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.