SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $17.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.32. 135,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,344. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $413.59 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.93 and a 200 day moving average of $479.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

