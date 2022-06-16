SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $153.10

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.10 and last traded at $153.10, with a volume of 3114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

