Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

SPWH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

