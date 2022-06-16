Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at $7,090,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Springwater Special Situations by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 368,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

