Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 56,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

