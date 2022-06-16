Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.01. 1,927,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,850,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

