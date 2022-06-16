Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 215,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

