Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $65.92. 54,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

