Starlink (STARL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.49 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Starlink has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starlink has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.48 or 0.47252116 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00407794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012087 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.