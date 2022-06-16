Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $13.52

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.72. Stellantis shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 153,774 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.13) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

