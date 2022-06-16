Stephens Inc. AR Has $57.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,554,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $7.71 on Thursday, hitting $146.26. 19,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,710. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $150.89 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

