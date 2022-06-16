Stephens Inc. AR Sells 18,694 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 120,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,107. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

