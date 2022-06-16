Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,090 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.22 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

