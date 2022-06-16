Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 438,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,435. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

