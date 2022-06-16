Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

