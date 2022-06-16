Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 4.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of FND traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.38. 34,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,883. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.